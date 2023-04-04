SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers basketball program will have a new coach Wednesday morning.

Drury announced Tuesday night a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when they’ll name a new coach.

Last week, Amy Eagan left the Lady Panthers after three years to take over at NCAA Division one Lindenwood.

Drury athletics director Nyla Milleson wanted to act fast in order to not miss out on recruiting or lose any committed players.

Milleson also said she wanted a coach who understood Drury’s winning culture and the division two parameters.

Wednesday’s news conference will be in the Plaster Gallery at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.