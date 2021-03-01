Drury to allow limited fans for NCAA DII regional games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A limited number of fans will be allowed into the O’Reilly Family Event Center in March for the NCAA DII Women’s Regional tournament, Drury announced Monday.

While the exact number of tickets is still being worked out, a Drury spokesperson said it will definitely be less than 25 percent of the overall arena capacity.

That’s because 25 percent is the maximum allowed by the NCAA, but Drury will have to go lower due to distancing guidelines and the arena layout.

Max capacity at O’Reilly is 2,850 for basketball and 25 percent of that is 712, so expect fewer than 700 tickets to be sold for each game.

As for who will have access to the tickets, here are the dates you can purchase them depending on your tier:

March 8th – Tickets go on-sale to family members/guests of women’s basketball players at 8:00 am. Family members/guests of student-athletes will be contacted separately via email regarding tickets.

Tickets will go on-sale to Drury students beginning at 8:00 am. Students will receive a discount code to purchase tickets via email. Students will only be able to purchase student tickets in section 101.

March 9th – Tickets will go on-sale to all Drury season ticket holders and suite holders beginning at 8:00 am. Season ticket holders from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons will be eligible to purchase tickets at this time.

March 11th – Tickets will go on-sale to the general public.

All ticket sales will be online only.

Tickets will be sold on a per-game basis and the school will clear the arena between each game for cleaning/disinfection.

Costs are as follows:

Individual Game Ticket: $12

Drury Student Individual Game Ticket: $4

All-Session Ticket: $25 per person

Age 2 and under are free with a ticketed adult and must sit on a lap.

Naturally, there will also be numerous health and safety rules in place to prevent against the spread of COVID-19: