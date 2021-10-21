Drury tips off new season with new coach, same goals

SPRINGFILED, Mo–The Drury Panthers will tip off the new basketball season two weeks from today in Des Moines against Drake.

It’s an exhibition game but one that new coach Chris Foster is looking forward to.

Foster takes over the Panther reins from Steve Hesser who retired at the end of last season.

Foster coached at McKendree the last three years, so he’s familiar with the Great Lakes Valley Conference and the expectations Panther fans have of the program.

He returns nine lettermen and a handful of transfers.

The transition has been smooth for both the new coach and the returning players.

“Yea it’s been a whirlwind since March getting started with workouts and hitting the recruiting trail. And doing all that stuff. I’m so thankful for our coaching staff. Ben (Fisher) and Sam (Briscoe) who were here last year. They’ve really done a great job of getting me acclimated with how things work,” said Foster.

“He’s a little bit different. He’s a little bit younger then Coach Hesser. It’s a different philosophy and a different style of coaching. But I think us as a team, how we responded to it is good,” said Drury Guard Malek Davis.

Here are some key dates for the Drury Panthers:

They’ll play at Drake on November fourth.

Evangel comes to the O’Reilly Center on November 27th.

And the GLVC home opener is December fourth against Rockhurst.