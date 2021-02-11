Drury sweeps McKendree on the road

LEBANON, Ill–The Drury Lady Panthers were back on the hardwood Thursday night in Illinois at McKendree.

The Lady Panthers lost on February second snapping a 42-game winning streak.

That dropped Drury from number one in the nation to number four.

The Lady Panthers tipped off Thursday night with an 11-1 record.

And Drury would attack inside early, the pass to Azia Lynch for the hoop the Lady Panthers move in front 8-7.

Then Allie Clevenger with the triple from the wing, it’s 17-16 Drury.

McKendree running with Drury early, the look inside to a wide open Clare Breden and the Bearcats were in front 20-17.

But the Lady Panthers fight back, Paige Robinson with the three, she finished with 28 points.

And then the court length pass from Katie Kirkhart to Lynch for the easy two, Lynch finished with a career high 26 points and the fourth ranked Lady Panthers win 91-76.

The Drury men needed overtime but beat the Bearcats 82-77 to give the Panthers a sweep.

Jason Montgomery led the Panthers with 29 points.