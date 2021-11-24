Drury swats Boll Weevils, snap losing skid

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the mens side, Chris Foster’s Drury Panthers looking to snap a three game losing streak against the Boll Weevils from Arkansas-Monticello.

And Drury was sharing the ball early, Obi Okafor to Riley Naeger extra pass to Quenton Shelton with the three, it’s 8-2 Panthers.

Three of his 15.

The Boll Weevils made a run, Josh Williams baseline, passes back to Kyle Moore for the hoop, 13-12 Monticello.

But Drury would retake the lead, the Panthers running the floor, Malek Davis to Dillon Carlson for the three, 19-17.

Davis would get his turn, the pass to the wing, and the junior from St. Louis knocks down the three, 24-19.

And Drury snaps that losing skid 70-64.