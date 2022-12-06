SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury mens basketball team was also in action Tuesday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Chris Foster’s Panthers stepping out of conference play to take on Hannibal La Grange.

Drury was trying to snap a six game losing streak.

The Panthers have never lost to the Trojans, but they haven’t played in 14 years.

And Drury builds an early lead from the perimeter, Brock Wakefield gives it up then gets it back and knocks down the three, it’s 7-2 Panthers.

Then Preston Cook pulls up and swishes another three pointer, it’s a 10-7 Drury lead.

More outside shooting the Panthers getting it to Logan Applegate, the freshman with a three, 13-9.

Then Drury takes it inside, Riley Naeger backs down his opponent and gets the basket, Panthers by six.

Naeger had nine.

Then Adam Moore feeds Quenton Shelton, he finishes with the reverse layup, 24-16.

Moore and Wakefield each had ten points and Drury snaps that losing skid with a 60-53 win.