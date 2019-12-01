Drury stifles Wildcats in regional rematch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The third meeting between the Drury Lady Panthers and Northern Michigan ended just like the first two, a Drury win.

The Lady Panthers (6-0) forced 33 turnovers and used that as fuel for the 72-44 win on Saturday.

Hailey Diestelkamp again led the way with 14 points in 19 minutes on the court.

Paige Robinson and Emily Parker also added double digit scoring nights.

The Lady Panthers and Wildcats met in the region semifinals during the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Drury would win that game 78-56.

Drury is back at home in the GLVC opener against rival Southwest Baptist on Tuesday,