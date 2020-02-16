Drury splits with Winona State in 4-game series

OZARK, Mo. — A five hit, four run fifth inning was all Drury would need to even the series against the Warriors.

Drury took game two on Sunday, game four of the series, 6-3 to split the four-game set.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Drury (4-3) plated four runs, which came off of four singles.

Bayler Hinz delivered a 4-4 day and had one of the RBIs in that fifth inning. Hinz also came in to pitch the 9th inning, getting a strikeout, forcing two fly outs and earning the save.

Aaron Mann, Nikko Calabro and Ethan Owens also contributed an RBI each in the inning to add insurance to the Drury lead.

Michael Barnes captured the win with his four strikeout, two hit and one earned run allowed performance.

The Panthers are will head off to Hawaii for a five-game weekend against Hawaii Pacific.