SPRINGFIELD, Mo–And congrats to the Drury Panther softball team.

The NCAA awarded Jerry Breaux’s team an at-large bid to the NCAA Division 2 tournament.

It’s the first time in the history of Drury softball that the team will play in the NCAA tournament.

Drury will play Lindenwood in the opening round Thursday at noon in Evansville.

The Panthers were 36-15 this season.

Drury won the GLVC’s regular season race, but lost in the semifinals of the post season tournament.

Kristina Bettis was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s pitcher of the year.