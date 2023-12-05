SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Panthers were at home Tuesday night trying to snap a two game losing streak against NCAA Division 3 University of the Ozarks.

Both the Panthers and Eagles tipped off the game with 5-3 records.

It’s the first of three straight home games that will take Drury to the Christmas break.

Panthers got off to a hot start, Riley Naeger’s hoop and foul, finishes off an 8-0 run to begin the game.

Couple possessions later, Panthers kick it out to Logan Applegate from the wing, his three makes it a 13-2 lead.

Just over ten minutes to go in the first half, P.J. Nambi pump fakes his defender and buries the corner three, 21-12 Panthers.

A little later, Drury racing the other way once more, as Juok Riak throws down the two-handed alley-oop dunk.

Drury led by 22 at halftime and go onto win 106-65.

Applegate led Drury with 27 points, the Panthers host SBU Saturday.