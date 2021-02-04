Drury snaps five game losing streak 90-71 over Lindenwood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Panthers were back on the hardwood Thursday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Steve Hesser’s mens team was trying to snap a five game losing streak against the Lions.

And the Panthers take it inside early to Obi Okafor, he misses the first shot, but gets his own rebound, stays with and gets the basket, it’s 11-nothing Drury.

But Lindenwood gets back in it from the outside, Brandon Trimble with the corner three, it’s 11-6.

Drury answers with nice ball movement, to Malek Davis with the long two, the Panthers were back in front by eight.

The Lions keeping pace, Romelo Burrell with the floater in the paint, it’s 15-9.

Later Conley Garrison for Drury, gives it up, but gets it back for the three pointer, three of his 24 points.

Jason Montgomery added 20.

And Drury snaps that long losing streak 90-71.