SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Panthers were on their home hardwood Tuesday night for the first time this season.

And Chris Foster’s team was looking to start the season with a 3-0 mark.

Drury was hosting Ozark Christian, a National Christian College Athletics team out of Joplin.

Foster is in his third season at the Drury helm.

And the Panthers were in control from the opening tip.

Riley Naeger knocks down this corner three, it’s a 7-0 start.

Then Drury with the defense, the double team, results in a steal, down the floor to Elijah Whitley for the hoop, it’s 13-6 Panthers.

Check out Riek Riek working hard on the block, spins to the hole, 20-8 Panthers.

Drury then with a little above the rim work, the ally oop to Jouk Riak for the dunk, 26-11.

Next possession, the steal, and Brock Wakefield feeds Riak again for the dunk, it’s a 17 point Drury lead.

Five Panthers were in double figures, led by freshman Luke Stubbs, this three is three of his 13 on the night.

Drury goes to 3-0 with a 106-58 victory.