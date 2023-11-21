SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the men’s side of the Drury Thanksgiving Classic, the 3-1 Panthers squared off with 3-1 Fontbonne out of St Louis.

Drury started the game on a 10-2 run punctuated by Adam Moore’s long range jumper just five minutes into action.

With a little more than ten minutes to play, Brock Wakefield goes up top to Juok Riak who finishes the alley-oop, Panthers ahead by three.

A couple minutes later, Panthers in transition, and Riak throws down the poster dunk on a Griffin defender, however, Drury only led 18-17.

After a missed free throw, Riek Riek gets the rebound and kicks it out to Quenton Shelton on the wing, he knocks down a three, Panthers get some breathing with an eight-point advantage.

Later Drury’s Luke Stubbs with the no look pass to Moore for the layup, the Panthers led by 16 at halftime.

Riak led the Panthers with 19 points and Drury wins this 91-59.