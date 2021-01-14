Drury runs past Jewell 94-73

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Panthers were back home at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The 3-3 Panthers facing a William Jewell team that’s 1-6.

It’s a mens only game night with the Lady Panthers still in a Covid-19 quarantine.

Steve Hesser’s Panthers swept the Cardinals last year and were looking for more.

Conley Garrison steals the inbounds pass and then dishes to Malek Davis who takes it in for the scoop shot it’s 6-4 Drury early.

Then nice pass from Cal Hartley to Jason Montgomery who swishes the 17 footer, it’s 13-9 Panthers.

William Jewell taking it inside, down low to Jevaughn Ferguson for the easy two, it was a three point game.

But then the Panthers go on a six nothing run, Garrison coast to coast for the layup, he had ten, Davis led Drury with 14 points and Drury wins 94-73.