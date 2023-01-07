The Lady Panthers, all they’ve done is rattle off eight straight wins dating back to November 28th, hosting Indianapolis.

Inside two minutes til hafltime, Caitlyn Daniels dishes out one of her 3 assists to Allie Clevenger who makes her only bucket of the game. Drury led 37-35 at the break.

In the third, Lady Panthers swing it around to Daniels who shows her versatility with a corner 3 to ring the bell bumping their cushion to eight.

And just like the Lady Bears, its Drury pulling away with no remorse. They chew up the Greyhounds 93-74. It’s the third game in a row Amy Eagan’s team scored 90 points or more and the sixth time overall this season.