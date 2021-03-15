Drury rolls Ashland, reaches Elite Eight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Lady Panthers are heading back to Columbus.

The Lady Panthers beat Ashland 88-69 on Monday night to win the Midwest Regional championship and clinch a berth in the Elite Eight.

Drury (22-1) made the Elite Eight in 2019 and went undefeated last year, but the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

“I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” Drury head coach Amy Eagan said. “I kept telling my coaches and even the kids: we’re going to the Elite Eight, you know? They’re just winners. For them to have it ripped away last year and then have to go through everything with COVID this year. It’s been such a different year. I’m happy for them.”

Paige Robinson scored a game-high 21 points to go with nine rebounds and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“It’s awesome. You know, we got snubbed last year so it’s nice to go out and get a win, especially for this team and last year’s team too,” Robinson said. “It’s a great feeling.”

The Lady Panthers held a three point lead at the end of the first and then went on a 20-6 run through the second quarter to hold a 17 point halftime lead.

Drury would just about match Ashland (16-9) through the second half en route to the win.

Payton Richards (18), Azia Lynch (13) and Alana Findley (10) were the other Drury players to score in double figures.

Lynch and Parker joined Robinson on the All-Regional Tournament team as well.

The Elite Eight will be played at the Columbus Convention Center, where the tournament will remain until a champion is crowned.

The NCAA will re-seed the field following the conclusion of the regional tournaments.

The Elite Eight will take place on Tuesday, March 23.

