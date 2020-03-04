Drury retains top ranking, Diestelkamp retains POTW honors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Lady Panthers have gone wire to wire as the nation’s number one ranked team in the Division-II ranks.

The Lady Panthers were number one in the preseason poll in October, and were number one again Tuesday.

Drury ended the regular season with a perfect 290 record, 20-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Leading the way this season is senior Hailey Diestelkamp. She scored 53 points in Saturday’s finale against Rockhurst.

Tuesday, Diestelkamp was named the national D-II player of the week. She said the team reached one goal with the perfect year, now it’s time for the postseason.

“We are just looking at the big picture right now,” Diestelkamp said. “And we all knew it was something we had to check off the list. To host regionals, to host the big games with our crowds behind us. We have to take it one game at a time. And that’s what we’ve been focusing on. And it’s paid off for us. This moment was special and fun. But we have to move on and focus on the tournament and not drop a game and keep pushing from there..”

Drury opens GLVC play on Thursday afternoon against Maryville.