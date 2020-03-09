Drury remains number one, tip times announced for Midwest Regional

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The selection committee had quite the challenge of picking one team to host the Midwest Regional.

Undefeated and No. 1 Drury or undefeated and No. 2 Ashland

The team ultimately choosing the side of the Lady Panthers.

Drury is hosting the Midwest Regional for the second straight season.

Lady Panthers are also ranked number one in today’s, March 9, Coaches Poll, completing the wire-to-wire stranglehold of the top spot.

The Pady Panthers fresh off a fourth-straight GLVC tournament title will play Lindenwood in the first round.

Ashland is number two in the region so two wins for both squads and there will be a rematch of 2018 regional final, which was won by the Eagles.

Here’s what the regional looks like.

Valley tournament games begin at noon on Friday.

Drury tips off at 6 p.m., following Ashland versus Southern Indiana at 2:30 p.m.

With a win, the Lady Panthers will get the Grand Valley State and Ferris State winner in the semifinals.

That at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Then Monday, March 16, will be the regional championship game at 7 p.m with the winner goes to the Elite Eight in Birmingham, Alabama.