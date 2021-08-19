Drury releases non-conference hoops schedules

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Panthers released their non-conference basketball schedules Thursday for both the men and the women.

Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers are the national runner-ups and have won five straight Great Lakes Valley Conference championships.

The Lady Panthers will open October 29th in the West Texas A&M Tipoff Classic.

The Drury women will open the home schedule on November 16th when Minnesota-Duluth comes to the O’Reilly Family Events Center.

Prior to tipoff, Drury will hand out rings to the Lady Panthers.

On the mens side, the Panthers have a new coach in Chris Foster and his team will open the season November 4th in Des Moines against the Drake Bulldogs.

That’ll be an exhibition game, the first real game is November 13th in the Ferris State Classic.

The first home game is November 23rd in the Doubletree Thanksgiving Classic.