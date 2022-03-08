SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Lady Panthers will begin the D-II Tournament on Friday in the Midwest Regional.

The reigning national runners-up Lady Panthers will travel a familiar path to Ashland, Ohio, as the region’s 3-seed.

And they know all too well who they will play in the first round.

Missouri-St. Louis, an intraconference opponent, the Tritons won the first game between the two.

“We also know, and we are thinking as a staff what they could do differently and how we can counter that,” Lady Panthers head coach Amy Eagan said. “There is a lot of thought process going into it. It will be similar to what it was heading into the conference tournament, but there are some things we are trying to get better at.”

But the Lady Panthers won the second game in the GLVC Tournament on their way to a 6th straight tournament title.

“It’s always hard to beat teams back-to-back,” Lady Panthers senior guard Paige Robinson said. “They got us the first time, but I was actually able to play in the second game against them. I don’t know if they are ready for the third game, but we are going to go in strong and play to the best of our ability.”

The Lady Panthers have been through their own adversity this season.

They lost reigning player of the year Paige Robinson for about two months.

“Being out, I just tried to help my teammates the best I could and really getting that different point of view of coaching them through it,” Robinson said. “I think it helped me a lot to understand the game better. I think it helped me on the court as well.”

Drury went 10-2 during that stretch and they say that made them a stronger team for this run.

“It’s hard to find ways and to make up for what she does, it’s impossible, and I think that helped us in the long run,” Eagan said. “I think a lot of kids found that they were capable of doing things that they weren’t. Now adding Paige back to that makes us that much stronger.”

The Lady Panthers will play UMSL on Friday at 11 am central time.