Drury pegged as West Division favorites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury Men’s Basketball was voted preseason favorites for the GLVC West Division Thursday behind 67 points and 11 first-place votes.

The Panthers are coming off a 20-9 season, 13-7 in the conference.

Head Coach Steve Hesser is entering his 17th year at the Drury helm.

Hesser will look to leadership from first-team selection senior Conley Garrison who also earned a spot on the All-Defensive team.

Drury will also look for more growth from sophomore Malek Davis who was an All-Freshman pick last season.

Southwest Baptist, meanwhile, was voted to finish third in the West Division behind 47 points and a single first-place vote.

Here is a look at the full poll across the GLVC: