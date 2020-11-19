Drury pegged as West Division favorites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury Men’s Basketball was voted preseason favorites for the GLVC West Division Thursday behind 67 points and 11 first-place votes.
The Panthers are coming off a 20-9 season, 13-7 in the conference.
Head Coach Steve Hesser is entering his 17th year at the Drury helm.
Hesser will look to leadership from first-team selection senior Conley Garrison who also earned a spot on the All-Defensive team.
Drury will also look for more growth from sophomore Malek Davis who was an All-Freshman pick last season.
Southwest Baptist, meanwhile, was voted to finish third in the West Division behind 47 points and a single first-place vote.
Here is a look at the full poll across the GLVC:
|EAST
|CENTRAL
|WEST
|Rank/School
|Points (1st-place votes)
|Rank/School
|Points (1st)
|Rank/School
|Points (1st)
|1. Southern Indiana
|70 (14)
|1. Missouri-St. Louis
|67 (12)
|1. Drury
|67 (11)
|2. Indianapolis
|40
|2. Truman State
|56 (2)
|2. Rockhurst
|55 (3)
|3. Illinois Springfield
|38
|3. Lindenwood
|44 (1)
|3. Southwest Baptist
|47 (1)
|4. McKendree
|37 (1)
|4. Maryville
|33
|4. William Jewell
|30
|5. Lewis
|35
|5. Quincy
|20
|5. Missouri S&T
|21