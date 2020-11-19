Drury pegged as West Division favorites

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury Men’s Basketball was voted preseason favorites for the GLVC West Division Thursday behind 67 points and 11 first-place votes.

The Panthers are coming off a 20-9 season, 13-7 in the conference.

Head Coach Steve Hesser is entering his 17th year at the Drury helm.

Hesser will look to leadership from first-team selection senior Conley Garrison who also earned a spot on the All-Defensive team.

Drury will also look for more growth from sophomore Malek Davis who was an All-Freshman pick last season.

Southwest Baptist, meanwhile, was voted to finish third in the West Division behind 47 points and a single first-place vote.

Here is a look at the full poll across the GLVC:

EASTCENTRALWEST
Rank/SchoolPoints (1st-place votes)Rank/SchoolPoints (1st)Rank/SchoolPoints (1st)
1. Southern Indiana70 (14)1. Missouri-St. Louis67 (12)1. Drury67 (11)
2. Indianapolis402. Truman State56 (2)2. Rockhurst55 (3)
3. Illinois Springfield383. Lindenwood44 (1)3. Southwest Baptist47 (1)
4. McKendree37 (1)4. Maryville334. William Jewell30
5. Lewis355. Quincy205. Missouri S&T21

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets