Drury to name Amy Eagan as new Lady Panthers head coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury University is to name Amy Eagan as new Lady Panthers head coach, a source told KOLR Monday afternoon.

Eagan was an assistant coach for the team last season and helped lead the team to an undefeated regular season.

Before coming to Drury, Eagan was the head coach at Truman State for six years.

During her time at Truman, she had a winning record each year and three of those seasons her team had 20 wins. Eagan led Truman State to its first appearance in the NCAA Division II tournament since 2014. At her first season at the helm, her Bulldogs won the Great Lakes Valley Conference in 2013-2014 season.

Before becoming head coach at Truman State, she was the head coach at Ashford University in Iowa and turned around a team that won just four games in her first season to a near .500 record two years later. Eagan also was a head coach at St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa from 2005-2007 and led the program to a 48-7 record through two seasons.

Eagan also played at Truman State and was a four-time all-conference selection in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA). She ranks fourth in all-time scoring for Truman State with 1,527 points and the program’s leader in assists (529), steals (328), steals per game (3.3), free throws made (483) and free throws attempted (704). She also set the school’s single-game scoring record with 46 points against Southern Indiana during the 1998-1999 season and named honorable mention All-American later that season.

Eagan replaces Molly Miller who coached the Lady Panthers for five seasons and is now the head coach at Grand Canyon University. Miller’s teams have won the GLVC championship in four of her five years at the helm and have made a trip to the NCAA Division II tournament in all five of her years as head coach. To learn more about Molly Miller click here.