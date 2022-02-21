SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Whoever said you can never go home again has never heard of Drury University.

Monday, Drury hired Nyla Milleson as its new Athletics Director.

The move comes 23 years after Milleson founded the womens basketball program.

Many of her former players were on hand as Drury introduced Milleson.

Milleson coached the Lady Panthers for seven seasons winning 185 games and appeared in five NCAA Tournaments and went to the 2004 national championship game.

She also coached Missouri State and George Mason in her 26 year collegiate coaching career.

Milleson becomes the first woman to be an Athletics Director at any Springfield collegiate program.

And she says the AD stress will be a little different then coaching.

“You know I think I’ve lived my whole life under pressure. You know I love the challenge, love the challenge. I think one of the big things is that I understand the Drury way. I lived it. I obviously have a lot of relationships already built. And I look forward to building new ones,” said Milleson.

Nyla Milleson started the Drury Lady Panthers program from scratch.

She said Monday they didn’t have a basketball, let alone a player.

But in that time, the Lady Panthers have grown into a national powerhouse with 18 NCAA tournament trips, ten conference championships and have played for the national championship twice.

Amy Eagan is the Lady Panthers coach these days.

She has her team in the hunt for a conference championship.

And she loves the fact that Milleson is the new AD.

“Everybody is really excited. A lot of community here today, a lot of fans here, a lot of boosters. Who else to lead a program then a lady who eats, drinks, sleeps Drury. Not just basketball but Drury overall. Somebody who’s been there as a coach. So we’re really excited to have her back here,” said Eagan.