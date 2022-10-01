SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The sixth annual Battle for Bell at Hammons Field Saturday night.

Missouri State and Drury playing baseball to fight Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The game honors Howard Bell, a Bears player who coached at Drury and Glendale high school who passed away from ALS in 2013.

Kim Bell threw out the first pitch.

In the game, bottom of the first and Missouri State’s Spencer Nivens turns on this one, deep to right and gone, a solo shot and it’s 1-0 Bears.

Drury’s Cody Bahl started, and the southpaw strikes out Cody Kelly swinging here.

But Missouri State wins 5-1.

Earlier Saturday Baptist Bible beat Evangel 10-7 in the first game of the Battle for Bell.