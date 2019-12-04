Drury men win by six, Panthers sweep SBU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the mens side, Steve Hesser’s Drury Panthers were trying to beat Southwest Baptist for the eighth straight time.

And Drury started off hot, Conley Garrison with the three pointer, it’s 3-nothing.

Then a little inside, outside, to Cal Hartley, he takes it into the lane, and the floater 5-nothing Panthers.

Southwest Baptist would get the offense in gear, Brady Smith gives it up and then gets it back and the layup, it’s an 8 point deficit.

Then the Bearcats Godfrey Rolle goes strong to the rack, and horses it in, it’s 12-4 Drury.

The Panthers still hitting from the perimeter, this time it’s Isaac Johnson with the three from the wing, 17-9.

Drury with sweeps the day over SBU as the men win, 76-70.