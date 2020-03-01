Drury Men handle Rockhurst on Senior Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury Men’s basketball took control in the second half of Saturday’s fixture, earning an 84-71 win over Rockhurst in the regular season finale.

Three seniors were honored before the game: Isaac Johnson, Lane Duncan and Sam Marshal.

Duncan posted 20 points in the win to close out his final appearance on the O’Reilly court.

Conley Garrison led the Panthers in scoring with 30.

The win marks nine victories in the last 10 games and Drury’s third consecutive 20-win season.

Next up, the Panthers head to the GLVC tournament in Edwardsville, Illinois.