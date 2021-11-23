Drury loses third straight in Foster’s home debut

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the mens side, Drury was looking to snap a two game losing skid against Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Chris Foster’s first home game as the Panthers’s head coach.

The Panthers going inside to Clay Gayman and he gets the roll, 2-nothing Drury.

Then Victor Nwagbarachoa drives, pitches to Riley Naeger for the hoop, Panthers down by two.

Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Adam Dworsky with the triple, 16-7 Savage Storm.

Drury with some defense, they get the steal, out to Obi Okafor and he finishes with the fingerroll, still down 23-11.

And Southeastern Oklahoma State wins 90-61.