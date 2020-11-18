Drury Lady Panthers still GLVC West favorites

INDIANAPOLIS–A lot has changed in the Drury womens basketball program with new coach Amy Eagan taking the reigns from Molly Miller.

But a lot has stayed the same, Wednesday the Lady Panthers are again the preseason favorite to win the GLVC West.

The Great Lakes Valley Conference released its preseason polls and the Lady Panthers picked up 70 points and 14 of the 15 first place votes.

Coach Eagan was not allowed to vote for her own team.

The Lady Panthers return four key players from a team that was 32-0 last season.

Drury has won seven straight regular season GLVC championships.

The Lady Panthers will tipoff the season November 27th at Missouri-St. Louis.

Here’s a look at what the GLVC West poll looks like.

Drury number one followed by Southwest Baptist, Rockhurst, William Jewell and Missouri S&T.

Truman State was picked to win the Central.

Southern Indiana to win the East.