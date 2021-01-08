Drury Lady Panthers enter Covid quarantine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 8-0 Drury Lady Panthers have won 40 consecutive basketball games.

But the chance for 41 will have to wait a couple of weeks.

Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers went into a Covid-19 quarantine Friday.

Drury says that one member of the Lady Panthers program tested positive for Covid-19.

Drury was supposed to play Truman State Saturday.

That game along with games on the 14th and the 16th have been postponed.

The 16th was supposed to be against Rockhurst, and they are in a quarantine as well.

The next time the Lady Panthers will play will be January 21st at Southwest Baptist.