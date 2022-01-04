Drury Lady Panthers back at #1 in D2 coaches poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers moved back into the number one spot in the national D2 coaches poll Tuesday.

Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers are 13-1 this season and received 17 of the 23 first place votes.

Drury is on the floor as we speak playing Southwest Baptist in Bolivar.

The Lady Panthers moved up when Lubbock Christian lost to Texas A&M Kingsville.

This is the first time the Lady Panthers have been ranked number one this season.

And it’s been almost an entire year since they were atop the poll.

Drury was number one the entire 2019-2020 season.

And this marks the 125th consecutive week the team’s been in the top 25, and the 63rd straight week the Lady Panthers have been in the top ten.

Here’s a look at the new top five:

There’s Drury at number one.

Then comes Texas A&M Commerce

Fort Hays State and Lander are tied for third.

And Glenville State is ranked fifth.