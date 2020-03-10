Drury knows importance of hosting NCAA D2 Regional

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers will host the NCAA Division 2 Midwest Regional starting Friday at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The 32-0, number one ranked Lady Panthers are hosting for the second straight march.

And hosting the event is critical if Drury is to return to the Elite Eight.

The Midwest Regional is the toughest of the eight regions around the country.

Three of the eight teams coming to Springfield are in the Top Ten.

In addition to that, the only other unbeaten team in the country is Ashland.

And they’ll be here as well.

“There are so many people that saying that Drury doesn’t deserve the one seed. They’re kind of on Ashland’s side. I think that it’s good for us. It puts fuel under us. To go and show the nation what Drury is all about. Winning this region, I think is going to win, it’s probably going to win the national tournament,” said Drury Senior Hailey Diestelkamp.

“Definitely that’s been our goal every season is to host regionals. And we’ve gotten to these last two years. Last year we enjoyed that feeling and we wanted to do that again,” said Drury senior Daejah Bernard.

The NCAA Division 2 Midwest Regional will tip off Friday at noon.

The Drury Lady Panthers will play Lindenwood at 6:00 p.m. that night in the third game of the evening.

The winners will play Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

If Drury wins they’ll play at 7:30 p.m.

And then the regional championship game will be played Monday, March 16th at 7:00 p.m.

The Elite Eight will start March 24th in Birmingham, Alabama.

The D-2 womens national championship game is Friday. March 27th