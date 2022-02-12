SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It wasn’t without some late drama, but the Drury Panthers picked up their third win in the past seven days.

The Panthers beat McKendree 83-76 on Saturday afternoon at O’Reilly Family Events Center in Springfield.

“I think we did a lot of things well today,” Drury head coach Chris Foster said in a release. “We shared the ball well with 17 assists and made our free throws down the stretch and that was big. It was a little tough for me today because my relationship with the McKendree guys goes well beyond basketball.”

Malek Davis led the Panthers (8-12, 5-7) with 25 points.

Drury nursed a 15-point second half lead, before the Bearcats (11-8, 7-8) surged back into it behind a 17-5 run to make it 65-64.

The Panthers, though, would not give up the lead.

“In this game we faced a team that mirrored us in how we play, but I thought our guys were locked in and it was good to see continued growth,” Foster said.

It completes a tough stretch for the Panthers, which included three rescheduled games and six games over the past 13 days.

The Panthers have their final road trip of the season next weekend before closing out the season at home the last weekend of February.