Drury in race to host regional play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Drury Lady Panthers continue to roll through conference play.

The Lady Panthers topped Truman State on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Their first game as number one since the regional rankings dropped on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Drury beat the Bulldogs 77-56 to improve to 26-0 this season and 17-0 in GLVC play.

The Lady Panthers and Ashland are once again in a race to the tape for the regional hosting privileges.

Drury has the advantage now but they aren’t looking ahead to another NCAA tournament just yet.

“I think there’s been pressure since day one, “Drury coach Molly Miller said. “But we’ve always tended to focus on the now where our feet are. And take care of business one game at a time. And that’s still our mantra going forward. One game is important, not only for the day but the big picture. But let’s think about the day.”