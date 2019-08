SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Steve Hesser announced that former Kickapoo Chief Niekie Thomas will join the Panthers this season.

Thomas was part of the 2016 Chiefs team that advanced to the state championship game.

He played a season at a prep school, then played at Missouri State-West Plains.

The 6-3, 195 pound guard averaged nearly five points per game for the Grizzlies in his sophomore season.

He averaged 12 points per game at Kickapoo during their 29-3 2016 season.