SPRINGFIELD,Mo–Chris Foster’s Drury men have been able to dodge the bug that has infected the Drury Lady Panthers team.

Drury was on the O’Reilly Family Event Center hardwood Tuesday afternoon, facing Southern Arkansas.

The Panthers are 6-4 and have lost three of their last four.

Drury’s looking for revenge after losing to the Muleriders last season at their place.

Opening minutes of the game, Southern Arkansas turnovers it over, Logan Applegate fires the court length pass to Juok Riak for the two-handed jam, two of his game high 24 points, 4-0 Drury.

A few possessions later, Applegate picks up another assist as Riley Naeger gets the basket and the foul.

Southern Arkansas would answer, midway through the half, D’Marcus Hall knocks down the jumper off the inbounds play, Muleriders jump in front 22-20.

Late first half, tied at 28, Quenton Shelton knocks down his only field goal of the first half and the Panthers were up by three.

Final seconds of first half, Drury swinging the ball out to Applegate for three from the wing.

The Panthers took a 34-31 lead into the locker room.

And held off a furious Southern Arkansas rally to win 72-68.