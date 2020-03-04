Drury hauls in GLVC post season awards

INDIANAPOLIS, In–There’s been no doubt since the opening weeks of the college basketball season that the Drury Lady Panthers have a special team.

The Lady Panthers have been number one every single week.

In Wednesday’s Midwest Regional ranking, Drury remains in first place ahead of Ashland.

Also, the Great Lakes Valley Conference handed out its post season awards, and Drury made a haul.

Including Hailey Diestelkamp winning Player of the Year.

Daejah Bernard is the Defensive Player of the Year for a third straight year.

And for the second straight time, Molly Miller is the Coach of the Year.

In addition to those awards, other Lady Panthers earned All-GLVC honors.

Joining Hailey Diestelkamp on the first team All-GLVC is Paige Robinson.

Bernard is second team All-GLVC.

Lauren Holmes was third team All-GLVC.

“This team is so talented. But what yuou don’t see behind the closed doors is the shots being put up late night. The strength and conditioning in the weight room. The speed and agility on the ladders in the summer. I mean that’s what put this season together. And back to back undefeated seasons is pretty incredible for this group. That’s what’s special about this team. It’s unshelfish basketball, they’re rooting for each other. When Hailey’s trying to break a record. And we’re calling a play for her. She’s finding her teammates. So it’s pretty cool,” said Miller.

On the mens side for Drury, junior guard Conley Garrison was named first team All-GLVC and the Bolivar product was also put on the All-Defensive team.

Senior Isaac Johnson was named to the All-Defensive team as well.

And Malek Davis was put on the All-Freshman team.