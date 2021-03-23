Drury hands mens hoops reigns to Chris Foster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Drury also made some news on the mens side of the basketball program Tuesday.

The Panthers named Chris Foster as the mens 20th basketball coach replacing the retiring Steve Hesser.

Foster is quiet familiar with the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

The former Northern Iowa player has been a head coach in the conference, three years at McKendree and four at Truman State before that.

Foster won 117 games in that time, reaching the NCAA tournament twice.

He saluted the other Panther hoops program in his remarks.

“I just wanted to say congratulations to coach Eagan and the Lady Panthers on their win today and advancing to the Final Four. Certainly can’t think of a more exciting time to be joining the Drury athletics family. I’m honored humbled, there are so many emotions to be the head coach at Drury University. I’m really looking forward to finally having some good days at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. I haven’t had too many of those over the course of my career,” said Foster.