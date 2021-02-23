Drury grounds Cardinals in home finale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Lady Panthers stifling defense was one again the star of the show.

The Lady Panthers hold William Jewell to its second lowest point total of the season in the 79-44 win on Tuesday night at O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Drury (15-1, 15-1) scored 44 points in the first half alone.

Paige Robinson scored a team-high 25 points while also grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds. It’s the third double-double for Robinson this season.

Azia Lynch added in 12 points with Payton Richards getting 11.

The Lady Panthers stretched the lead with a 14-2 run in the first quarter to get their first double digit lead of the evening.

It would follow with a 24-9 performance in the second quarter, resulting in a 44-18 halftime lead.

The win guarantees the Lady Panthers at least a share of the fewest wins in GLVC play this season. With one more win, they will clinch sole possession of that number.

The Lady Panthers have two more GLVC games to play before hosting at least a portion of the conference tournament and then the NCAA-II Midwest Regional.

