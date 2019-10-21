Drury falls at home to Indianapolis

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — The Indianapolis Men’s soccer team traveled to Springfield and left with a conference win.

The Hounds beat the Panthers 2-0 at Harrison Stadium on Saturday.

The Panthers (7-6-1) honored their two seniors, Hector Marin and Trent Williams, on Senior Day.

The Hounds out-shot the Panthers 14-6, with a 5-1 shot on goal advantage.

The game was scoreless at halftime, but the Hounds scored in the 49th minute and didn’t look back.

The Drury Panthers are back on the pitch Friday night at Lindenwood.