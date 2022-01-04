Drury defends top ranking with quick start against SBU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers moved up to the number one spot in this week’s division two coaches poll Tuesday.

It’s the first time in a year that Drury is number one.

And Tuesday night, Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers put that top ranking on the line against Southwest Baptist.

It’s the annual Highway 13 Catfight.

Drury has won 12 of the 14 games played between the two teams.

And established their presence inside the paint early in this one.

First Alana Findley with the jumper it’s 8-2.

Then it’s Kaylee Damitz taking in into the lane for the basket, Drury by a dozen.

The Lady Panthers dish it to Payton Richards, the shot fake and then the jumper, she led Drury with 22 points.

SBU would finally find some offense, the look to Mary Rose Foster for the 15 footer, but the Lady Bearcats were down by 20.

Then Southwest Baptist with the skip pass to Kyleigh Vaught for the three, three of her team high 21 points.

But Drury was just too strong, again it’s Damitz with the corner three, she finished with nine.

And number one ranked Drury beats SBU 77-60.