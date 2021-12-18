Drury completes comeback, beats Michigan Tech

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first 20 minutes weren’t the best for the Lady Panthers, but the final 20 minutes were.

Drury beat Michigan Tech 79-62 on Saturday evening at O’Reilly Family Events Center in Springfield.

The Lady Panthers (11-1) erased a seven-point halftime deficit in a hurry with a 22-1 run to start the third quarter.

Paige Robinson scored a season-high 36 points before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Alana Findley scored 14 as well for the Lady Panthers.

Drury will be off the rest of 2021 and will pick back up the season on January 2 against William Jewell.