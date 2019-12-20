Drury caps off undefeated 2019

LAKELAND, Fl. — It wasn’t always easy, but the Drury Lady Panthers finish the 2019 portion of the season without a loss.

The Lady Panthers fought past Florida Southern 72-68 in the Terrace Hotel Classic finale on Friday.

Hailey Diestelkamp and Payton Richards led Drury (10-0, 1-0) with 13 points a piece, while Daejah Bernard was a force on defense with five steals.

Drury jumped out to a 7-0 lead and got it up to a nine point lead before the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers led by as many as 14 points before the Moccasins (6-6) would slowly pick up momentum, eventually taking a 40-39 lead in the third quarter.

That lead lasted for only 38 seconds before Drury regained the lead for good.

Drury is off until the new year, taking on Southern Indiana on the road on January 2.