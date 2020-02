SPRINGFIELD, Mo– On the mens side, Drury was trying to bounce back from last week’s loss against Quincy.

And the Panthers would build an early lead, Obi Okafor for the three, Drury up 10-3.

But William Jewel’s Nick Bradley would answer with a three of his own, Drury still up by four, 24-20.

The Panthers Conley Garrison with the hoop here, Panthers up 26-20.

And Drury wins bigtime 85-68.

At Southwest Baptist, the Bearcats lose to Rockhurst 63-58.

And the Lady Bearcats beat Rockhurst by 19, 81-62.