Drury books Final Four spot with comeback against Charleston

COLUMBUS, Oh. — Drury Women’s Basketball is headed to the Final Four after the Lady Panthers mounted a double-digit comeback to top Charleston, 74-66.

The Golden Eagles dominated the opening quarter behind five threes and a 13-0 run that had them up 27-10 after one.

Drury, however, immediately rallied back behind a 21-7 second quarter to get back within a possession.

From there, the game stayed close until an 11-0 Lady Panther run in the middle fourth quarter that put Drury up for good.

Five Lady Panthers scored in double-digits, led by Paige Robinson who notched 17 of her 18 points in the second half.

While she was in foul trouble early, Katie Kirkhart filled the gap with an onslaught of jumpers on her way to 15 points and seven rebounds.

“I think it took us a little bit of time to figure it out to be honest with you, both offensively and defensively,” Head Coach Amy Eagan said after the win. “Once we got it going, we just knew we had to get stops. together. I’m so happy for them. That’s them, though. They’re winners. They’ve just been resilient all year in everything. That’s just the people that they are. I had no doubt that there was going to be no give up in that group. And they’ve just stayed the course and kept fighting.”

The win wasn’t the only big achievement of the day for Drury, however, as the Lady Panthers swept the WBCA’s crowning achievements.

Eagan was named NCAA-DII Coach of the Year after a single-loss season in her first year at the Drury helm.

Robinson, meanwhile, was named NCAA-DII Player of the Year in her junior season.

Together, the pair and the whole Drury team will take on two-seed Lander in the semifinals.

The Bearcats and Lady Panthers are set to tip-off in Columbus at 5:00 pm CT.