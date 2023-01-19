SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Drury was looking to snap a two game losing streak against William Jewell Thursday night.

Chris Foster’s Panthers were trying to win their third GLVC game of the season.

The Cardinals taking it to the Panthers early, Gregg Stubbs with the layup, it’s 11-8 William Jewell.

A couple possessions later Drury’s Preston Cook fakes the pass, then knocks down the three pointer, 14-11 Panthers.

Midway through the first, Rice Piper kicks it to Brock Wakefield for three, he had eight points in the first half 22-16 Drury.

Later, Logan Applegate drops it off to Cook for the reverse layup to make it a 10-point Panther lead, Cook scored a dozen, Riley Naeger led the Panthers with 14 points.

And Drury snapped that losing streak 72-60.