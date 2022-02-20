SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the first time of the young 2022 baseball season the Drury Panthers did not score double digit runs.

It did not matter.

The Panthers beat Winona State 9-2 on Sunday to complete the three-game sweep, and extend the best start in program history to 7-0.

Drury’s (7-0) Mason Meeks threw eight innings while striking out three and only allowing one earned run.

The Panthers scored their first run of the game on a Tyler Bastunas RBI single to center field to score Aaron Mann.

Facing a 2-1 deficit in the fifth inning, the Panthers tied it up with a sacrifice fly off the bat of DJ McNew.

The Panthers would add five more runs in the seventh and a pair in the eighth to help stretch the lead to seven runs.

Drury will host Parkside next weekend.