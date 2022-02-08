SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Panthers are looking for a new athletics director.

Drury president Dr. Tim Cloyd announced that Corey Bray was leaving to become the athletics director at Oklahoma City University effective March 16th.

Bray has been at Drury for three years.

He’s had to navigate Drury through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bray also made two big hires, in Drury’s marquee programs.

He hired Amy Eagan to replace Molly Carter in womens basketball.

And he hired Chris Foster to replace the retiring Steve Hesser.

In a statement, Bray says it was a pleasure and honor to serve Drury, and he’s confident Drury will excel in the future under new leadership.