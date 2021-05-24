Drinkwitz excited about Mizzou football 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The college football season will kick off in a little more than three months.

Last week, Tiger coach Eli Drinkwitz was in town to talk to fans and boosters in this part of the state.

And of course the talk turned to 2021.

Mizzou will be celebrating it’s tenth season in the SEC and will have seven home games in front of a full house at Faurot Field.

That’s something Eli Drinkwitz did not have in his first season as Mizzou’s coach because of Covid-19.

Mizzou was 5-5 in 2020 and Drinkwitz says the foundation is there to improve this upcoming campaign.

“I feel like we have a better grasp if who we are. We have a good group of core players who we definitely need to get the ball to. We’ve indentified who the best players are. Who the guys are that the ball needs to be in their hands. We have a quarterback and that’s always a good starting point. Well we want high expectations. we want the standard of mizzou football competiting for championships. Obviously it’s going to take some time to build to that. But that’s something we’re looking forward to and pushing,” said Drinkwitz.

Lets take a look at home schedule for Mizzou football:

The season kicks off September 4th against Central Michigan.

Southeast Missouri is on September 18th.

Then three straight home games in October starting with Tennessee on the second, and North Texas on the ninth.

Texas A&M will be at Faurot Field on October 16th.

The two last home games are in November.

The 13th against South Carolina.

And the 20th against Florida.