Drillers walk off Cardinals 5-4

TULSA, Ok– The Springfield Cardinals continued their series at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Tuesday night, the Drillers scored 15 runs on Springfield pitching.

The Cards were looking to reverse that trend.

And the old rubber chicken race at ONEOK Field.

Bottom of the second, Springfield flashing the leather, Donovan Casey a deep fly ball to center, but Justin Toerner makes a great catch up against the wall, but he’s shaken up, would have to leave the game..

Springfield would get on the board in the fourth, Rayder Ascanio, singles to left, that scores Elehuris Montero, it’s 1-nothing Cardinals.

Springfield’s Tommy Parsons was throwing b-b’s, he strikes out Omar Estevez, he would strike out the side.

But the Drillers Cody Thomas het a three run homer and won 5-4.

