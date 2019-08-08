Drillers sweep Springfield 9-3

TULSA, Ok–The Springfield Cardinals have had a tough stretch.

They took to the diamond in Tulsa Wednesday night looking to snap a three game losing streak.

The baby birds have lost seven of their last eight games.

And it didn’t get any better Wednesday night.

Springfield started Johan Oviedo, and he strikes out Errol Robinson swinging.

But the Drillers would chase him from the game, Chris Parmelee doubles past first into right, Omar Estevez scores it’s 1-nothing.

Cody Thomas follows with a bloop to left center, that scores Parmelee and it’s 2-nothing.

Stevie Berman singles to right, Thomas scores to make it 3-nothing.

Tulsa scored four in the first and the Drillers sweep the three game series winning 9-3.